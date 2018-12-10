Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $65.00 Price Target for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) received a $65.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

BHVN traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $39.97. 7,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,062. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

