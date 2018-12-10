Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after buying an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 735,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after buying an additional 550,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 227,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Plains GP stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Raymond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,425.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

