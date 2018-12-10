Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP opened at $21.49 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Raymond bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,425.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

