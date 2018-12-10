PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $0.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.02751707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00133668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00175801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.09222121 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,240,190 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.