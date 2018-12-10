PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,095 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PF shares. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $70.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-2-06-million-holdings-in-pinnacle-foods-inc-pf.html.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.