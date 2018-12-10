PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 584.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,476 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 198,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,044,892.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $17.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

