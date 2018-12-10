PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $62.79 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $64.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

