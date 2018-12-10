Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Holdings Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 94.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,934 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 790,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 955,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,445.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 802,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 770,829 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 96,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

