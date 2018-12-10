Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 20,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $115.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $2,821,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

