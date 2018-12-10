Probabilities Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,200 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.85. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,047. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $468.69 million, a P/E ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Alan D. Gold purchased 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

