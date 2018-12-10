Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 165,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 132,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $92.45 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $100,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,374.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/procter-gamble-co-pg-shares-bought-by-gould-asset-management-llc-ca.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.