ProShares UltraShort Gold (GLL) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,527 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLL opened at $76.62 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $86.21.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

