Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 128,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $227,636.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,515,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/prosperity-bancshares-inc-pb-holdings-trimmed-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.