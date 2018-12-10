Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of C&J Energy Services worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of CJ opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 0.74. C&J Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. C&J Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/prudential-financial-inc-has-5-38-million-stake-in-cj-energy-services-inc-cj.html.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.