Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Avista Corp (AVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Avista worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 76.41%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

