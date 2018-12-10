PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB stock opened at $140.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $143.54.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.03 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $1,363,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $404,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,420 shares of company stock worth $6,144,605. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/ps-business-parks-inc-psb-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-11th.html.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.