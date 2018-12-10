PureTech Health (PRTC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTC. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PRTC stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Thursday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.