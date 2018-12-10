Purplebricks Group (PURP) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) dropped 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 150.70 ($1.97). Approximately 554,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 717,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.70 ($2.26).

PURP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Purplebricks Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 447 ($5.84).

About Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

