QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $200,513.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.02676954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00135380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00175904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.04 or 0.09232784 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

