Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000.

TCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.99.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,430.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $122,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

