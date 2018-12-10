Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,608 Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $73,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,174.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

