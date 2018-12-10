Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $348,000 Position in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Shares of NTNX opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 94.01% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. Nutanix’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 8,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $416,959.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $669,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

