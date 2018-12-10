Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) is Makaira Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,500 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A makes up 15.6% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Makaira Partners LLC owned 1.47% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $150,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,441,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,833,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,218,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,171,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,859,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

