Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Given a $34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) received a $34.00 price objective from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RARX. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

RARX traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $17.62. 148,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,224. The company has a market cap of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.11. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

