RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert cut its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. RadNet makes up approximately 3.2% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 1.67% of RadNet worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 151.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RadNet by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $218,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902,001 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,574.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,561. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $615.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

