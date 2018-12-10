Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,394 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rayonier worth $449,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE RYN opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.15%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

