RBO & Co. LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/rbo-co-llc-sells-4690-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.