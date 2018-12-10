Rcoin (RCN) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Day

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rcoin Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token. Rcoin’s official website is www.rcoineu.com.

Buying and Selling Rcoin

Rcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

