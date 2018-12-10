Reading International (RDI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reading International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $15.18 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reading International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Reading International news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 60.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

