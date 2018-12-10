REBL Hits One Day Trading Volume of $439.00 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, REBL has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. REBL has a market capitalization of $746,525.00 and approximately $439.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REBL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.02695990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00134307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00173656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.09155333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

REBL Token Profile

REBL was first traded on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,408,251 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io.

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

