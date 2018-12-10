Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Londonmetric Property (LMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Londonmetric Property (LON: LMP):

12/5/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/4/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/28/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/28/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/19/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/19/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.35). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Londonmetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Monday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.47).

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £91,500 ($119,560.96).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management.

