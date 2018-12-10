RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.96 on Thursday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

