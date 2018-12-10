Refereum (RFR) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Refereum has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $584,656.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Gate.io and Bittrex. During the last week, Refereum has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.02767632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00133454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00174506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.09437351 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,436,596,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

