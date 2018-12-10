Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $372.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $281.89 and a 12 month high of $416.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.89.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn-shares-sold-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.