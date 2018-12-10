Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.68. 54,023 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

