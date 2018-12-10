Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 242 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 347,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 338,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.00. 837,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,932,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 242 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-acquires-242-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.