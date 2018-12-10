Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $238,000 Holdings in AEGON (AEG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AEGON were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in AEGON by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 107,339,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,193,000 after buying an additional 1,522,608 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AEGON during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AEGON during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AEGON by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 164,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AEGON by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 45,879 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEG stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,767. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. AEGON has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

