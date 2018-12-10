Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 422.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $99,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 81.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,394 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $75,707,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,142,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 832,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 267,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.90.

COF opened at $82.23 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

