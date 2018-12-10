Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $84.53 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $84,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 94.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 290.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,836,000 after buying an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 339.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 190,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,489,000 after buying an additional 111,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $105.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

