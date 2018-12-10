Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $93.70 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $93,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.77.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,762 shares of company stock valued at $171,151. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-93-70-million-holdings-in-coresite-realty-corp-cor.html.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.