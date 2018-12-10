REPO Price Reaches $0.0468 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $22,330.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.02746003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00133771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00175048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.09348085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

