RESAAS Services (RSASF) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Financial Review

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 2 0 3.00

CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.29%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -1,424.83% -480.61% -360.69% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $350,000.00 21.44 -$5.86 million N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) $37.33 million 12.59 -$23.66 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CooTek (Cayman).

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

