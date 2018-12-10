Reviewing Adaptive Medias (ADTM) & Meet Group (MEET)

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) and Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Meet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A Meet Group -42.63% 10.15% 7.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adaptive Medias and Meet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A Meet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meet Group has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Meet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Meet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias $4.66 million 0.00 -$15.58 million N/A N/A Meet Group $123.75 million 2.36 -$64.59 million $0.31 12.74

Adaptive Medias has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meet Group.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Medias has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meet Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Meet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Meet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meet Group beats Adaptive Medias on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc. operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, and lovoo.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

