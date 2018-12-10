Reviewing HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (HSNGY) & Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF)

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG SENG Bk Lt/S N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 7.46% 5.36% 0.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HANG SENG Bk Lt/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG SENG Bk Lt/S $10.17 billion 4.33 $2.57 billion $1.32 17.47 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $19.56 billion 1.61 $1.78 billion N/A N/A

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk & Volatility

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG SENG Bk Lt/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats HANG SENG Bk Lt/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as engages in the compilation and dissemination of the Hang Seng share index. As of March 12, 2018, it operated 270 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; secured personal loans, and business lending and asset-backed lending products; invoice financing and other financing products; and insurance products and credit cards. It also provides unitized fund, rate, portfolio management, payment, liquidity management, financial planning, and currency products. In addition, the company offers personal and business banking, commercial and private banking, wealth planning, investment management, risk management, and trading services to retail banking, mass affluent, small business, and high net worth customers. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

