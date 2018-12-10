Reviewing Paul Mueller (MUEL) and Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chart Industries and Paul Mueller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71 Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chart Industries currently has a consensus target price of $72.91, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Chart Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 5.69% 8.31% 3.93% Paul Mueller -0.94% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Chart Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chart Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chart Industries and Paul Mueller’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $988.80 million 1.90 $28.00 million $0.96 62.69 Paul Mueller $167.96 million 0.20 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller.

Summary

Chart Industries beats Paul Mueller on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications. The D&S segment designs, manufactures, installs, services, and maintains bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and offer cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipes, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. This segment also supplies cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering LNG into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The BioMedical segment offers respiratory oxygen product line that comprises medical respiratory products, including liquid oxygen systems, as well as stationary, transportable, and portable oxygen concentrators primarily used for the in-home supplemental oxygen treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. This segment also provides vacuum insulated containment vessels for storing biological materials; and on-site generation products that consist of self-contained and standard generators, and packaged systems for industrial and medical oxygen and nitrogen generating systems. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures processing equipment for use in dairy farms; and various applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical equipment, pure water equipment, and thermal energy storage equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment to industrial customers. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks and vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction of processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment includes the delivery of products to customers, and backhauls of materials and components. This segment also offers contract carriage services for third parties. Paul Mueller Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

