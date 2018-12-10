Reviewing Spectral Medical (EDTXF) & Mazor Robotics (MZOR)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Mazor Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -136.70% -97.56% -85.21% Mazor Robotics -37.29% -7.70% -6.64%

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectral Medical and Mazor Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Mazor Robotics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Mazor Robotics has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.23%. Given Mazor Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mazor Robotics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Spectral Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Mazor Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.93 million 14.06 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.59 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.40

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazor Robotics.

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats Spectral Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as markets products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

