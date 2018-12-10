Reviewing Universal Display (OLED) and ACS Motion Control (ACSEF)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Display has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACS Motion Control has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Universal Display shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ACS Motion Control does not pay a dividend. Universal Display pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and ACS Motion Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 24.70% 12.77% 10.20% ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Display and ACS Motion Control, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 1 9 0 2.90 ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Universal Display presently has a consensus target price of $154.78, indicating a potential upside of 62.39%. Given Universal Display’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and ACS Motion Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $335.63 million 13.38 $103.88 million $2.43 39.22 ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Summary

Universal Display beats ACS Motion Control on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

