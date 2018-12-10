Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Belmond worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belmond by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,312,000 after buying an additional 721,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belmond by 212.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belmond by 81.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Belmond during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Belmond during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belmond alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEL opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Belmond Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Belmond had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belmond Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Belmond in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belmond has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Belmond Ltd (BEL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/rhumbline-advisers-boosts-position-in-belmond-ltd-bel.html.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.