Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in KB Home (KBH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of KB Home worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 953,079 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in KB Home by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 169,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 601.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 232,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $20.41 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

