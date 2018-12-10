RigNet Inc (RNET) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RigNet were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 473.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Mulloy sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $50,207.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,352.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Olsen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $314,648.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,306 shares of company stock worth $326,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET opened at $15.00 on Monday. RigNet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNET. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on RigNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RigNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

